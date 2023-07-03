Aston Martin protest upheld as FIA find more track limits penalties

The official finishing order of the Austrian Grand Prix looks set to change after officials upheld Aston Martin’s protest of the results.

Update: Verstappen maintains Austrian GP win as new penalties revealed

Following the conclusion of the race, Aston Martin protested the result citing Article 33.3 of the Sporting Regulations.

That article pertains to track limits, with the Silverstone-based operation believing a number of transgressions during the race had not been appropriately penalised.

Team representatives fronted stewards following the conclusion of the Red Bull Ring encounter, the outcome of which is the protest was deemed admissible and warranted.

Officials have subsequently confirmed Aston Martin’s protest was successful and that FIA stewards had found track limits violations that should have been punished during the race.

“The protest was lodged against the accuracy of the Provisional Classification,” the stewards summary noted.

“The Stewards first considered if the protest was admissible.

“The Stewards determined that as it was lodged on time and complied with the requirements of Chapter 13 of the FIA International Sporting Code, it was an admissible protest.

“An examination of the list of deleted lap times provided to the Stewards by Race Control, revealed that a number of track limit infringements had not previously been referred to the Stewards for potential penalty.

“It was determined that some of these infringements warranted a penalty that was not previously applied when the Provisional Classification was published.

“These penalties will be reflected in the Final Classification.

“Accordingly, the Protest is upheld and the Protest Fee is returned to the Competitor.”

Max Verstappen won the race while eight drivers picked up time penalties during the 71-lap race.

The final classification has not been published, with the FIA revealing Race Control was tasked with reviewing more than 1200 instances of reported track limits violations.