Aston Martin protests Austrian GP result

Aston Martin has lodged a protest in relation to the result of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Update: Aston Martin win Austrian GP protest

A stewards summary summoned a team representative from Aston Martin to meet with them in relation to the protest at 18:30 local time.

Fernando Alonso finished the race in sixth, the highest placed of the team’s two entries with Lance Stroll 10th.

Max Verstappen won the race while a total of nine penalties were handed out for track limits violations – two of them for Yuki Tsunoda.

A note from the stewards subsequently revealed the team claimed a number of cars were in breach of Article 33.3 of the Sporting Regulations, which relates to drivers respecting track limits.

“A protest has been lodged by Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team against the provisional classification,” it announced.

The protest claims that a number of cars were not penalized for a breach of Article 33.3 of the Sporting Regulations.

“A hearing will be conducted at 1830 hrs.

“In the meantime, the Stewards, having become aware of the existence of a number of deleted laps (due to exceeding track limits) that were drawn to our attention after the receipt of the protest, have

requested Race Control to perform a reconciliation of all deleted laps with penalties applied.

“We note that Race Control dealt with in excess of 100 deleted laps during the race.”

Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, Article 33.3

Drivers must make every reasonable effort to use the track at all times and may not leave the track without a justifiable reason.

Drivers will be judged to have left the track if no part of the car remains in contact with it and, for the avoidance of doubt, any white lines defining the track edges are considered to be part of the track but the kerbs are not.

Should a car leave the track the driver may re-join, however, this may only be done when it is safe to do so and without gaining any lasting advantage. At the absolute discretion of the Race Director a driver may be given the opportunity to give back the whole of any advantage he gained by leaving the track.