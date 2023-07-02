VIDEO: Chicago NASCAR Qualifying highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter
Speedcafe.com
Sunday 2nd July, 2023 - 10:42am
Denny Hamlin bagged pole position in NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying in Chicago. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Highlights of Qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race on the Chicago street circuit.
