Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix
Sunday 2nd July, 2023 - 1:06pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|3. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|4. Lando Norris
McLaren
|5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|6. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|7. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|8. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|9. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|10. Alex Albon
Williams
|11. George Russell
Mercedes
|12. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|13. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|15. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|18. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|19. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|20. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]