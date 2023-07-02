SVG downplays expectations after stunning on NASCAR debut

Shane van Gisbergen is still keeping a lid on expectations for his Chicago race after qualifying third in his first official day of NASCAR competition.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner was quickest in the weekend’s sole practice session on the streets of the Windy City and was also on top in Qualifying 2 when the chequered flag came out.

He was subsequently bettered by Toyota drivers Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick, but only missed out on pole position by 0.153s in the end.

Van Gisbergen’s natural talent and experience on street circuits, which NASCAR has never raced on before, puts him at a distinct advantage this weekend, according to popular opinion.

That appeared to be the case on Saturday in Chicago, considering the 34-year-old had barely tested in the lead-up, with a relatively brief, restricted outing five days earlier on the Charlotte roval.

However, he continued to downplay expectations for Sunday’s 100-lap race when asked if he was a genuine contender for victory.

“I never think like that,” van Gisbergen responded.

“But I do know our preparation has been good and our team is capable, so I just have to do the job.”

Another point he repeated was the difficult of adjusting to left-hand drive, and it was not in fact an entirely trouble-free afternoon for the pilot of the #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

“Well I sit on the other side of the car, so that’s the hardest thing,” he noted.

“And just the wall where the fence is… I ended up hitting the wall at the end with the right front, so just misjudging the wall because the whole car is on the other side.

“That’s probably the most difficult thing.”

Footwork, however, “feels the same,” and there is some level of familiarity with the Gen2 ZB Commodore which van Gisbergen drove last and the Gen3 Camaro he pilots in Supercars in 2023.

“It’s kind of in the middle of last year’s Supercar and this year’s one,” he explained.

“It’s better, it’s quite cool. It’s very stiff and low, and touches a lot.

“They’re very different step-up philosophy-wise, I guess, but similar in a lot of ways too.”

The New Zealander is considered something of a rain master, but the prospect of wet weather in Chicago also has him nervous.

“Yeah, looking at the rain tyres, it’s much different than anything I’ve ever driven before,” he remarked.

“There’s no grooves and the compound feels very soft.

“And then the concrete… I don’t think I’ve ever driven on concrete in the rain, so it’ll be tough.”

Van Gisbergen has been accompanied to the United States by his regular Race Engineer from Triple Eight, Andrew Edwards.

They have been helping Trackhouse with the art of street racing, while Supercars champion has been well-received by his rivals and team-mates this weekend.

“It’s been pretty awesome,” declared SVG.

“Everyone has been really nice and welcoming. It’s been good to chat with the front guys who I’ll be racing with tomorrow. It’s been really cool.

“My team-mates [Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez] have been helpful, as well.

“They’re trying to talk about the car; brake settings we have and stuff. Everyone has been really open, it’s awesome.”

Fellow Great Race winner, Supercars champion, and Kiwi, Scott McLaughlin, also chimed in on how van Gisbergen went on his NASCAR debut after qualifying eighth at Mid-Ohio.

Both races take place tomorrow, with the NASCAR Cup Series encounter due to start at 17:30 ET/07:30 AEST.

Australian viewers can watch live on Fox Sports from Monday at 07:00 AEST, while the IndyCar action is live on Stan Sport from 03:30 AEST.