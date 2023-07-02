> News > Formula 1

Results: Austrian Grand Prix Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 2nd July, 2023 - 1:07am

Full results from the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 24
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 21.048
3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 23.088
4 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 29.703
5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 30.109
6 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 31.297
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 36.602
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 36.611
9 4 Lando Norris McLaren 38.608
10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 46.375
11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 49.807
12 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 50.789
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 52.848
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 56.593
15 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 57.652
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 64.822
17 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 65.617
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 66.059
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 70.825
20 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 76.435

