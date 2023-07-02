Results: Austrian Grand Prix Sprint
Sunday 2nd July, 2023 - 1:07am
Full results from the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|24
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|21.048
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|23.088
|4
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|29.703
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|30.109
|6
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|31.297
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|36.602
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|36.611
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|38.608
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|46.375
|11
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|49.807
|12
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|50.789
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|52.848
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|56.593
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|57.652
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|64.822
|17
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|65.617
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|66.059
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|70.825
|20
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|76.435
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]