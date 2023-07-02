Magnussen, De Vries face pit lane starts for Austrian GP

Kevin Magnussen and Nyck de Vries will start from the pit lane for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Haas driver Magnussen and AlphaTauri’s De Vries qualified 19th and 20th anyway on Friday evening.

With the approval of FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer following a written request from the team, Haas has decided to make set-up parameter changes to Magnussen’s VF-23, automatically triggering a pit-lane start.

De Vries’ AlphaTauri AT04 has undergone a number of changes.

The team has replaced the energy store and control electronics within the power unit, the third of each component when only two are allowed per season, which naturally result in grid penalties.

However, the team has also replaced the rear wing and beam wing under parc fermé conditions.

As both are different from the ones originally used, and with changes also made to the setup of the suspension, that has led to an automatic pit lane start penalty.