Jake Camilleri joins RX8 Cup Series

Multiple Australian Production Car class winner Jake Camilleri will not only compete in the Yellow Express RX8 Cup Series at Morgan Park Raceway next weekend, but he will also be a round sponsor.

The Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture principle will drive the #82 Maisie Place Motorsport entry at round four of the one-make series which is on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series program at the rural Queensland venue.

“As for joining the series as a driver and a sponsor, I am excited. Mazda is a very special brand to me because I basically grew up around Mazdas. I have run Grand Prix Mazda alongside my Dad for the past 20 years,” Camilleri enthused.

“To be able to race another type of Mazda is a cool experience to me and to be able to sponsor the RX8 Cup Series is really rewarding for me. I have always loved the Mazda brand and I have a huge passion for motor racing, so when I get to combine the two together, is awesome!”

Besides five Production Car Class Championships in his Mazda 3 MPS, Camilleri has had class successes in the Bathurst 6 Hour with his Mazda and in a Hyundai i30N.

He has also been racing various MARC Cars V8s and has had class victories in the Bathurst 12 Hour and raced successfully at other Australian circuits as well as Internationally.

Most recently he raced at the inaugural Shannons Trophy Series in both the Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Championship and the new MARC Cars Championship.

In the former, he had three class victories after a fuel pump failure, and in the latter a gearbox put him out of Race 1 before a third and a second.

After three rounds of the National Championship, Justin Barnes is the RX8 Cup points leader by 18 over Justin Lewis with another eight to Jack Pennacchia and Luke Webber in equal third. Reigning champions Tom Shaw is next in fifth place.

Also racing at the Super Series fourth round will be the TA2, Production Cars, Replica Tourers, Queensland Touring Car Championship, Australian Trans Am and Legend Cars Australia.