Horner urges rethink of 2026 rules to prevent ‘Frankenstein’ cars

Christian Horner has called for an urgent rethink on some of the finer details of Formula 1’s 2026 power unit regulations to prevent ‘Frankenstein’ cars.

Red Bull is set to become a power unit manufacturer in its own right when the next generation of engine rules comes into play.

Work has already begun at Red Bull Powertrains, which is being supported by Ford commercially and from an engineering standpoint.

Under the proposed regulations, the sport will increase its reliance on hybrid power, shifting the ratio from around 20 percent to 50 percent.

However, Horner has suggested that the figure should be reduced, citing the increased weight associated with the additional battery capacity.

“One of the big impacts for 2026 is weight – you’re looking at pretty much a 30-kilogram swing on cars that are already approaching sports car type of weight,” Horner explained.

“There’s some very positive things about 2026 and a sustainable fuel and so on is extremely positive.

“But I think that perhaps where we need to pay urgent attention before it’s too late is to look at the ratio between combustion power and electrical power to ensure that we’re not creating a technical Frankenstein which will require the chassis to compensate to such a degree, with moveable aero to reduce the drag to such a level that the racing will be affected.

“There will be no tow effect, there will be no DRS because effectively you’re running at that at all points in time, and that the combustion engine just doesn’t become a generator to recharge a battery.

“I think that could easily be addressed with just tuning the ratio between combustion and electrical power.”

The market has positively received the next generation of power unit regulations.

They’ve been sufficient to tempt Audi into the sport and encourage Honda to reverse its decision to pull out of Formula 1.

It’s also a significant contributor to Ford’s own interest in the sport.

However, Horner argues the combustion aspect of the sport’s current engine rules remains a key differentiator, noting the incoming OEMs have opted for F1 over Formula E.

“If Formula 1 was not appealing, there’s no way that the manufacturers that have recently joined/returned into Formula 1 like Ford or Audi, there’s no way they would have ever joined,” he reasoned.

“They had an electric formula that they could have all competed in.

“Formula 1 is the one manufacturers want to be involved in because of its appeal, because of its reach, because of the global audience that is continuing to grow in, particularly, new markets and key markets.

“I think it’s finding that balance between entertainment, the sport has to be entertaining, and technology, and not one overriding the other.”

His concern stems from the need to introduce complicated aerodynamics to compensate for the traits the power unit will have.

It’s why Horner described the new rules as a Frankenstein blend of engine and chassis design.

“I think if there’s a slight redress, it would then create potentially a better platform for the chassis,” he argued.

“Otherwise, the chassis regs that are undefined yet, and uncommitted, we’re going to be trying to cater for those compromises.

“You’ve got to look at the thing holistically from both a technical point of view but most important thing is what is Formula 1?

“Formula 1 needs to be wheel-tp-wheel racing. We can’t afford to lose that challenge of drivers downshifting on straights to regenerate batteries.”

According to Horner, the solution is a simple adjustment of the ratio between combustion and electrical power.

“Even a five percent swing could have a significant effect; even a 10 percent swing,” Horner ventured.

“One of the biggest weight additions as well as the cell weight is the size of the battery; it’s colossal for these 2026 regs.

“The work that’s going on with sustainable fuels and then the cars being effectively carbon zero is phenomenal, so I think if we just tune that ratio very quickly you could take the dependence away from having the need for active aero and constantly movable diffusers and wings and the complexity that will bring.”