Final Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix
Sunday 2nd July, 2023 - 9:20pm
Check out the final starting grid for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|3. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|4. Lando Norris
McLaren
|5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|6. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|7. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|8. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|9. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|10. Alex Albon
Williams
|11. George Russell
Mercedes
|12. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|13. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|15. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|18. Logan Sargeant
Williams
Penalties
Car 20 – Pit lane start – set up change under parc ferme
Car 21 – Pit lane start – changing components under parc ferne
