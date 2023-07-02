> News > Formula 1

Final Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 2nd July, 2023 - 9:20pm

Check out the final starting grid for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
3. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
4. Lando Norris
McLaren
5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
6. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
7. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
8. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
9. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
10. Alex Albon
Williams
11. George Russell
Mercedes
12. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
13. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
15. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
17. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
18. Logan Sargeant
Williams

Penalties

Car 20 – Pit lane start – set up change under parc ferme
Car 21 – Pit lane start – changing components under parc ferne

