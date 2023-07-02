F1 trailing ‘Driver Intensity’ TV graphic

Formula 1 is trialling a new television graphic as part of the Formula 2 broadcast for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Introduced in Austria this weekend, new graphics offer an insight into the intensity level of drivers while on track.

The device is set to be fitted to two cars at each F2 event for the balance of the year.

F2 champion contenders Frederik Vesti and Theo Pourchaire have been selected this weekend.

The graphic displays the ‘Biometric Intensity Level’ for the driver, with a real-time sliding scale measuring their heart rate.

Officials are planning to continue testing and evolving the device over coming events.

It’s the latest in a string of graphics that have been introduced to the world feed in recent times.

While the Biometric Intensity Level graphic is not available for Formula 1, many others offer audiences a deeper insight into the sport.

That has seen comparisons of driver performances through corners, among other performance metrics.

It offers insight into how or why one driver has an advantage over another and can help explain race strategy or predict battles on track.

Underpinning it is F1’s relationship with Amazon, with machine learning playing a role behind the scenes to deliver the information to the world feed.