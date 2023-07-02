> News > NASCAR

Hamlin takes Chicago NASCAR pole, SVG third

John Newby

By John Newby

Sunday 2nd July, 2023 - 5:50am

Shane van Gisbergen. Picture: NASCAR

Shane van Gisbergen has qualified third on his NASCAR Cup Series debut after being edged with the chequered flag out at Chicago by Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick.

Earlier, van Gisbergen had set the fastest time in Practice, his first official NASCAR session, and was second to Hamlin in Group B of Qualifying despite having to abandon his first flying lap when Chase Elliott crashed just behind him.

In the final, 10-minute hit-out to decide pole position on the streets of Chicago, the Supercars champion was quickest when the chequered flag came out and then went even quicker in the #91 Project91 Camaro.

However, he was bettered by Reddick in the #45 23XI Camry and then Hamlin in the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Camry.

Qualifying followed the standard road course format with timed sessions instead of a set number of laps for each driver.

The field split into two groups for two sessions. The five-fastest from Group A and the five-fastest from Group B moved on to the second round, where they battled for the best positions inside the top 10.

Christopher Bell, Hamlin, van Gisbergen, AJ Allmendinger, Jenson Button, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Daniel Suarez, and Reddick all moved to the final round where they took part in a second timed session.

Van Gisbergen set the initial time to beat, a 1:28.685s as he showed his road course expertise.

Larson was within reach of the fastest time with mere minutes remaining but a slower car on track took away any advantage that he had created and he ultimately had to settle for seventh overall.

While Larson missed out on his opportunity, both Reddick and Hamlin capitalised.

Van Gisbergen clocked a late 1:28.588s but it was surpassed by Reddick’s 1:28.479s and Hamlin’s 1:28.435s as the Toyota drivers took the spots on the front row.

Hamlin, who only has one road course win in 47 starts, has not traditionally been particularly successful in qualifying when turning left and right.

However, he has made progress since hiring Reddick to drive for 23XI Racing, the team he co-owns with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Denny Hamlin qualified on pole position for the Chicago NASCAR race. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

“I mean, you always want people that challenge you and challenge you to be better, and I think that when Tyler came over here this year we knew that he was going to be the bar that we had to set ourselves against,” Hamlin told media members after winning pole at Sonoma Raceway in early June.

Since hiring Reddick, Hamlin has only improved on road courses. He won pole at Sonoma and then he headed to Chicago for his first Cup Series street race, where he won pole once again.

Van Gisbergen did what he needed. A crash from Elliott, who deliberately sought to follow the New Zealander, nullified his opening lap in Group B qualifying, but he went out and posted the second-fastest lap at 1:28.509s after crews removed the destroyed the #9 Chevrolet from the track.

That lap moved van Gisbergen to the final round and kept him in contention for pole. He then went out and posted the fastest time early in the final round of qualifying, which put him in provisional pole position, and ended up on the second row.

“It’s just a lot to take in,” he told NBC Sports after Practice.

“Like, the intensity in practice – straightaway, Austin Dillon was bombing me and all over. Nobody really played in, but it felt good.

“The car was good, the guys really did a great job here, and my preparation has been good. It made me feel comfortable. Hopefully, I can replicate it in qualifying.”

Race start is scheduled for Sunday at 17:30 ET/Monday at 07:30 AEST/Monday at 09:30 NZST.

Australian viewers can watch on Fox Sports 506 from 07:00 AEST.

Results: Qualifying

Pos Num Driver Car Fastest lap
1 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 1:28.435
2 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 1:28.479
3 91 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 1:28.588
4 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 1:29.224
5 99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1:29.322
6 34 Michael McDowell Ford 1:29.328
7 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1:29.512
8 15 Jenson Button Ford 1:29.571
9 22 Joey Logano Ford 1:30.219
10 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 1:30.283
11 19 Martin Truex Jnr Toyota 1:29.404
12 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 1:29.613
13 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1:29.617
14 23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 1:29.667
15 17 Chris Buescher Ford 1:29.687
16 14 Chase Briscoe Ford 1:29.687
17 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 1:29.756
18 8 Kyle Busch Chevrolet 1:29.805
19 7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet 1:29.859
20 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 1:29.878
21 43 Erik Jones Chevrolet 1:30.046
22 24 William Byron Chevrolet 1:30.169
23 42 Noah Gragson Chevrolet 1:30.225
24 10 Aric Almirola Ford 1:30.232
25 38 Todd Gilliland Ford 1:30.235
26 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1:30.283
27 78 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 1:30.331
28 41 Ryan Preece Ford 1:30.408
29 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1:30.521
30 51 Andy Lally Ford 1:30.575
31 2 Austin Cindric Ford 1:30.718
32 21 Harrison Burton Ford 1:30.759
33 77 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 1:30.799
34 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1:30.856
35 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 1:30.980
36 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jnr Chevrolet
37 31 Justin Haley Chevrolet

