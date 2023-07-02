Champion to contest Radical World Finals

Australian Stephen Champion will be off to the Portimão GP Circuit in Portugal later this year to contest the Radical World Finals which will run as a support to the European Le Mans Series.

On October 16-20 drivers, teams, and Radical Cup Champions from the 14 championships around the world are invited to race.

Three classes will be competing, with three World Champions crowned at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve.

Champion races in both the Radical Cup Australia and the New South Wales Supersports Championships in his Radical SR3 that is run by Garth Walden Racing.

He won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 state titles whilst coached by James Winslow. Since then, he admits that he has struggled with a lot of inconsistent results.

“I got caught up in lots of other people’s incidents and a had a bit of a form slump,” he added.

“But it’s really coming together again, and I’ve got Jon Collins [Formula 3 driver and son of fellow competitor Sue Hughes] coaching me until we head over.

There will be four test days and races at Sydney Motorsport Park, Queensland Raceway, Phillip Island and The Bend Motorsport Park.”

“Portimão is a dream come true! When I started racing Radicals just over five years ago, I had two things on my bucket list – racing at Bathurst and driving at one of the amazing European circuits. Heading to Portugal to drive, I will have ticked off both.

“Garth [Walden] is coming with me and we are doing a test day at Yas Marina on the way over with James coaching.

“Then there will be another test day with James at Portimão the week of the race as he will be racing in the ELMS.”

Champion will also be driving the new Radical SR3 XXR. The XXR is the first Radical model to be fitted with Radical Performance Engines’ Generation 5, biofuel-ready, 232bhp (173kw) engine as well as brakes from new technical partner, AP Racing. Styling upgrades include revised LED lighting, LMP-inspired central tail shark fin and new lightweight wheels.

After the success of the inaugural Radical World Finals at Spring Mountain Motor Resort in 2022, this year’s Radical World Finals is a seven-day event including social events with five days of track action.