Austrian GP signs new long-term F1 deal

Formula 1 has signed a new deal with the organisers of the Austrian Grand Prix that will see the race remain on the calendar through to 2030.

The seven-year extension is in line with F1’s current policy of tying down circuits to long-term deals, with the Red Bull Ring now in line with other venues in terms of longevity.

The agreements with Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi also run to 2030, and then we have Miami through to 2031, Qatar 2032, Australia 2035, and Bahrain 2036.

This weekend’s Austrian GP was due to be the last under the current terms, but it has become a popular addition to F1’s portfolio since it returned to the calendar in 2014 following a major revamp of the facilities, courtesy of the vision of late Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said: “I am delighted to announce this news with our exceptional partners in Austria.

“The vision and passion of Dietrich Mateschitz, a man who loved this sport, made this all possible and it is a very special moment and a tribute to him that we can confirm we will be racing at this incredible venue until 2030.

“The race in Austria is a big favourite for the drivers and all our fans and we are looking forward to many years of excitement and action that are ahead of us.”

Red Bull Ring general manager Erich Wolf added: “The Red Bull Ring is excited to announce that we will continue our special relationship with Formula 1 until 2030.

“This long-term deal represents Formula 1’s strong commitment to Austria and Styria.

“The fact that Formula 1 keeps the home grand prix of Oracle Red Bull Racing is of great importance for the Murtal region and for the employees of the Red Bull Ring.

“With pride and joy, we celebrate the 10th joint year at Spielberg. Our special thanks go to the fans and all supporters.“