Schutte takes Kostera Cup

The Kostera Cup was the highlight event at Round 4 of the West Australian Sporting Car Club Championships at Wanneroo Raceway on July 1.

The WA FSR Championship vied for the Cup and it was a very tight qualifying session where Caleb Sumich edged out fellow Radical SR3 driver Elliott Schutte for the Race 1 pole position.

But it was Schutte, fresh from overall victory at the opening round of the Workhorse Radical Cup Australia on the other side of the country, who took three narrow race victories to extend his series lead.

Sumich led eight of the 10 laps of Race 1 before Schutte took the lead and a narrow win with Adam Lisle just behind in third as Cooper Cutts headed Brandon Duncombe for fourth.

In the second outing, Schutte led all the way and won by 0.036s over Sumich. Lisle was third until he had a drama on the final lap. Cutts picked up third ahead of Duncombe while Joel Wheeler was fifth.

The third race was another that Schutte led throughout. Sumich was again second across the line, but a 15s penalty pushed him back to fourth behind Duncombe and Wheeler. Cutts chased Sumich to the flag and he too, was penalised 15s which pushed him to fifth.

Round 4 of the WA Excel Cup was between points leader Brett Sherriff and Zane Rinaldi. Sherriff had two narrow victories over his rival before they swapped the lead several times in the last. Rinaldi regathered the front running on the last lap to win by 0.09s.

Logan Eveleigh won the three Formula Ford races, each time ahead of Brock Brewer. Marc Redman finished the round on the podium after two thirds.

In Race 2 he was beaten by Jack Sheldon and Jason Youd. Andrew Van Leeuwen scored three Silver Star wins.

The Formula Classic round went to Simon Alderson in his Van Diemen FF2000 with two race wins to Allan Jones’ one in his Ralt RT5. Andrew Gifford (March 722) was third overall after a second and two fourths.

There were three different winners in Historic Touring Cars.

Holden Torana XU-1 driver Stuart Young won the first ahead of Peter Pisconeri [Ford Mustang] and Cono Onofaro [Morris Cooper S].

Greg Barr (Torana) and John Bondi (Holden Monaro) DNF’d but came back for second and fourth respectively in Race 2 where Pisconeri won and Young was third.

Barr took the last with Pisconeri second as Bondi headed Young for third.