Starting Grid: Austrian Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 1st July, 2023 - 11:10pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Austrian Sprint from Red Bull Ring.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
3. Lando Norris
McLaren
4. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
5. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
6. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
7. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
9. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
10. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
11. Alex Albon
Williams
12. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
13. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
14. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
15. George Russell
Mercedes
16. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
17. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
18. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
19. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
20. Logan Sargeant
Williams

Penalties

Car 16 – 3 place grid penalty – Impeding another driver

