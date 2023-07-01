Starting Grid: Austrian Sprint
Saturday 1st July, 2023 - 11:10pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Austrian Sprint from Red Bull Ring.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|3. Lando Norris
McLaren
|4. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|5. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|6. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|7. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|9. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|10. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|11. Alex Albon
Williams
|12. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|13. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|14. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15. George Russell
Mercedes
|16. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|17. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|18. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|19. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20. Logan Sargeant
Williams
Penalties
Car 16 – 3 place grid penalty – Impeding another driver
