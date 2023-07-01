Dutch driver killed in latest Spa incident

Dutch driver Dilano Van’T Hoff has been killed following the latest tragic accident to take place at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Van’T Hoff was taking part in the Formula Regional European Championship race at the Belgian track, with the event part of the support bill for the 24 Hours of Spa of the GT World Challenge Europe.

The accident was similar to the one that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert in an F2 race in 2019.

In wet conditions, the incident was sparked by 18-year-old German driver Tim Traminitz losing his R-ace GP car through the spray at the top of Raidillon.

Following behind, and with additional contact in the traffic along the Kemmel Straight, MP Motorsport driver Van’T Hoff collided with a rival, leaving his car side on to the approaching field.

Immediately arriving on the scene, Irish driver Adam Fitzgerald t-boned Van’t Hoff’s car

Reports suggest Van’T Hoff was found unconscious inside the car. After being attended to by the emergency services, he was rushed to the track medical centre before being transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead during the journey.

A statement read: “The Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine announces with sadness the death of MP Motorsport driver Dilano Van’T Hoff. The accident took place during race 2 at Spa-Francorchamps.

“The Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and the SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and the ACI in expressing their sincere condolences to the family, team, and friends of the driver.”

A minute’s silence is due to take place on the grid before the 24-hour race commences.