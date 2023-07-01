Results: Austrian Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout
Saturday 1st July, 2023 - 8:45pm
Full results from the Sprint Shootout at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:06.236
|1:05.371
|1:04.440
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:06.924
|1:05.836
|1:04.933
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:06.723
|1:05.699
|1:05.010
|4
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:06.548
|1:06.091
|1:05.084
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:06.187
|1:05.434
|1:05.136
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:07.061
|1:05.673
|1:05.245
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:06.611
|1:05.759
|1:05.258
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:06.569
|1:05.914
|1:05.347
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:06.840
|1:05.604
|1:05.366
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:06.629
|1:05.730
|1:05.912
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:06.892
|1:06.152
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:06.873
|1:06.360
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:06.896
|1:06.369
|14
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:06.704
|1:06.593
|15
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:06.653
|0:00.000
|16
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:07.062
|17
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:07.106
|18
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:07.282
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:07.291
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:07.426
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]