Results: Austrian Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 1st July, 2023 - 8:45pm

Full results from the Sprint Shootout at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:06.236 1:05.371 1:04.440
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:06.924 1:05.836 1:04.933
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:06.723 1:05.699 1:05.010
4 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:06.548 1:06.091 1:05.084
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:06.187 1:05.434 1:05.136
6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:07.061 1:05.673 1:05.245
7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:06.611 1:05.759 1:05.258
8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:06.569 1:05.914 1:05.347
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:06.840 1:05.604 1:05.366
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:06.629 1:05.730 1:05.912
11 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:06.892 1:06.152
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:06.873 1:06.360
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:06.896 1:06.369
14 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:06.704 1:06.593
15 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:06.653 0:00.000
16 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:07.062
17 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:07.106
18 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:07.282
19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:07.291
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:07.426

