Results: Austrian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Saturday 1st July, 2023 - 2:08am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:05.116
|1:04.951
|1:04.391
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:05.577
|1:05.087
|1:04.439
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:05.339
|1:04.975
|1:04.581
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:05.179
|1:05.038
|1:04.658
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:05.673
|1:05.188
|1:04.819
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:05.710
|1:05.121
|1:04.893
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:05.655
|1:05.181
|1:04.911
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:05.740
|1:05.362
|1:05.090
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:05.515
|1:05.084
|1:05.170
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:05.673
|1:05.387
|1:05.823
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:05.686
|1:05.428
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:05.729
|1:05.453
|13
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:05.683
|1:05.605
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:05.763
|1:05.680
|15
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:05.177
|2:06.688
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:05.784
|17
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:05.818
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:05.948
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:05.971
|20
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:05.974
