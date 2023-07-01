> News > Formula 1

Results: Austrian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 1st July, 2023 - 2:08am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:05.116 1:04.951 1:04.391
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.577 1:05.087 1:04.439
3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:05.339 1:04.975 1:04.581
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:05.179 1:05.038 1:04.658
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:05.673 1:05.188 1:04.819
6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:05.710 1:05.121 1:04.893
7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:05.655 1:05.181 1:04.911
8 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:05.740 1:05.362 1:05.090
9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:05.515 1:05.084 1:05.170
10 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:05.673 1:05.387 1:05.823
11 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:05.686 1:05.428
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:05.729 1:05.453
13 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:05.683 1:05.605
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:05.763 1:05.680
15 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:05.177 2:06.688
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:05.784
17 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:05.818
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:05.948
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:05.971
20 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:05.974

