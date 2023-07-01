Martins takes F2 pole, Doohan fifth in Austria

Victor Martins has taken the Formula 2 pole position in Austria, while Jack Doohan was fifth fastest.

Martins held provisional pole position through much of the session before confirming his place at the head of the grid with a 1:14.643s in the latter minutes.

As he did so, Doohan sat fifth, the Australian improving on his own personal best but remaining where he was in the standings.

Frederik Vesti will join Martins on the front row with Theo Pourchaire third in a session that saw a host of drivers lose laps for track limits.

That included Doohan, who used too much road at Turn 10 on his second flying lap, erasing his 1:15.109s.

Enzo Fittipaldi also fell victim, the Brazilian initially on the front row alongside Martins before officials deleted his time.

He’ll line up sixth after his final flying lap was compromised by Jehan Daruvala running wide at Turn 6.

Track position was at a premium, with the track resembling a traffic jam at points as drivers jockeyed for position.

It prompted some to venture through the pit lane to reorder themselves in a more favourable position in the pack.

Not having such a luxury was Isack Hadjar, whose car began smoking shortly after his second flying lap.

He sat just 17th at the time and was forced to watch on as the field rolled out for a second run while mechanics worked on the rear of his car.

Hadjar did eventually rejoin the session, but he was capable of no better than 21st.

That left him last but one, ahead only of Ralph Boschung, who will start both races from the back of the grid – neatly sidestepping a penalty he received following practice of a practice start infringement.

Taking pole for Saturday’s Sprint, which employs a reverse top 10, is Jakl Crawford, who will be joined on the front row by Daruvala.