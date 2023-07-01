> News > Formula 1

FIA explains track limits stance

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Saturday 1st July, 2023 - 7:34am

The FIA has clarified its approach to track limits breaches

The FIA has explained its approach to track limits breaches. Picture: XPB Images

The FIA has moved to clarify its position on track limits after 18 drivers had laps deleted during qualifying on Friday afternoon.

Breaches at Turn 9 and Turn 10 were most prevalent where drivers looked to open the fast right-handers at the end of the lap.

Sergio Perez was the highest profile victim, losing every representative lap he set in Qualifying 2.

That resulted in the Red Bull driver being eliminated from the session, leaving him 15th on the grid come Sunday.

Since the beginning of 2022, the FIA has adopted a more standardised approach to track limits, with the white lines on the edge of the track now the delineating marker.

Previously, a mixture of white lines or kerbs were used, varying from track to track and, in many instances, corner to corner.

While it has proved a popular tweak, the specifics of the Red Bull Ring encourage drivers to push the limits and, inevitably, cross boundaries.

With limited visibility, they occasionally overstep, at which point the FIA deletes the lap time and, depending on where the transgressions occurred, potentially the next lap too.

With the Red Bull Ring used for both four- and two-wheeled racing, some corners feature double kerbs.

Safer for motorcycle racing, they offer little in the way of a deterrent to drivers overstepping the limit, and hence having their time deleted.

However, respecting the circuit too much means leaving performance on the table, drivers are predisposed to go beyond the limit than pull back, leading to situations as were seen in qualifying.

Buit with lap times at the Red Bull Ring barely above 60 seconds, track limits breaches can quickly stack up as stewards review them each individually.

“Clearly this is something that we are very focused on and have a lot of resource deployed both in Race Control and at the FIA Remote Operations Centre to flag and review potential infringements,” a spokesperson for the FIA said.

“This review process has been a significant step forward in terms of efficiency compared to previous seasons, although naturally when there are a lot of things to review happening simultaneously, this takes time.

“In an ideal scenario in places where we can improve the situation for the drivers by asking the circuits to put gravel traps closer to the edge of the track we are doing this – this was done at Parabolica in Monza and has eliminated the track limits issue there – however in some places such as the Red Bull Ring this is not possible as it would create a safety issue for other categories racing here.

“We always give the benefit of the doubt to the drivers in marginal cases.”

The statement is similar to that made a year ago when F1 last visited the Red Bull Ring after a number of drivers received time penalties in the race.

Austrian Grand Prix: Deleted Lap Times, Qualifying

No Turn Car Driver Competitor Time of Day Lap Time
1 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 17:02:38 1:06.040
2 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 17:02:27 OUT LAP
3 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team NEXT LAP 1:05.946
4 10 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 17:02:35 OUT LAP
5 10 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari NEXT LAP 1:06.496
6 6 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 17:03:24 1:06.496
7 10 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 17:03:29 1:05.190
8 10 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing NEXT LAP 2:17.209
9 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 17:03:33 1:05.946
10 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team NEXT LAP 2:13.805
11 10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 17:05:44 1:06.723
12 10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team NEXT LAP PIT
13 10 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 17:04:00 1:06.498
14 10 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake NEXT LAP PIT
15 10 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 17:16:58 1:06.058
16 10 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 17:17:17 1:05.702
17 10 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team NEXT LAP PIT
18 10 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 17:17:23 1:06.341
19 10 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team NEXT LAP PIT
20 10 20 Kevin Magnussen MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 17:18:47 1:05.793
21 10 20 Kevin Magnussen MoneyGram Haas F1 Team NEXT LAP 2:03.532
22 9 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 17:20:13 1:05.815
23 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 17:20:58 1:05.179
24 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team NEXT LAP 2:05.873
25 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 17:24:20 1:05.863
26 9 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 17:33:03 OUT LAP
27 10 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 17:33:43 1:04.955
28 9 11 Sergio Perez Oracle Red Bull Racing 17:33:45 1:05.028
29 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 17:34:16 1:05.177
30 10 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing NEXT LAP 2:10.585
31 10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 17:40:05 1:05.055
32 9 11 Sergio Perez Oracle Red Bull Racing 17:39:10 1:05.235
33 9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 17:40:02 1:05.055
34 9 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 17:40:55 1:05.408
35 10 11 Sergio Perez Oracle Red Bull Racing 17:45:30 1:04.990
36 10 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 17:45:50 1:05.295
37 9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren F1 Team 17:46:19 1:05.213
38 10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 17:46:35 1:05.993
39 10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 17:46:12 1:05.513
40 6 27 Nico Hulkenberg MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 17:45:45 1:05.301
41 10 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 17:46:17 1:05.084
42 10 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team NEXT LAP PIT
43 10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 17:46:35 1:05.993
44 10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing NEXT LAP PIT
45 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 17:57:40 1:05.857
46 9 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 18:02:20 1:05.340
47 9 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 18:04:54 OUT LAP

