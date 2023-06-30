VIDEO: Brad Jones: Camaro not susceptible to Darwin-style fire

Brad Jones believes that the Camaros are not susceptible to the fire which took hold in Cameron Waters’ Ford Mustang at the Darwin Supercars event.

The #6 Tickford Racing entry caught fire early in Race 13 of the season at Hidden Valley, with the cause determined as a loose fuel fitting rather than a repeat of the breathing drama which saw two Mustangs become ablaze at Albert Park earlier in the year.

Tickford would later seek to distance itself from the cause of the latest fire, after Team Principal Tim Edwards suggested during the Darwin event that a redesign might be in order.

Speedcafe has subsequently become of the understanding that a redesign is indeed likely to be implemented in time for next week’s NTI Townsville 500.

In the meantime, Jones, whose eponymous team fields four Chevrolet Camaros, has outlined how the fire occurred and why it is unlikely to be repeated in a car bearing a bowtie on its grille.

“With the Camaro, this is uniform; all the teams have to have exactly the same,” he explained in BJR’s latest tech video.

“This is driven by KRE [Chevrolet engine supplier], who’ve got a lot of experience with vibration, with sprintcars.”

“Vibration doesn’t bother it,” he added.

“The Coyote [Ford engine] seems to have a lot of vibration – mind you, all the Gen3 cars do – and it’s vibrated loose, then the fuel has spurted over the engine and the thing’s caught fire.

“I think you’ll find that the Mustang, now, will have something similar to what we’re using in the Camaro.”

The NTI Townsville 500 takes place on July 7-9.