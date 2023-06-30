Van Gisbergen engineer teaching street racing to NASCAR team

Shane van Gisbergen has been accompanied in the United States by his regular Supercars engineer Andrew Edwards, who is working with Trackhouse Racing ahead of NASCAR’s historic Chicago street race.

The Windy City will in fact host NASCAR’s first ever street race, handing van Gisbergen something of an advantage given half of this year’s Supercars calendar (including Bathurst, Albert Park, and Townsville’s Reid Park) is being held on temporary circuits.

However, the benefits flowing from the Project91 Camaro to the full-time Trackhouse entries is not only the three-time Supercars champion’s own experience.

“I sat in the team meetings [at last weekend’s Nashville race], got to meet all the team, my crew as well,” recounted SVG, whose usual ride is the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro Supercar.

“I met the drivers, saw how they worked, how all the engineering meetings work and what they focus on, and then this week it’s been mainly simulator prep.

“I wasn’t involved in their debriefs from the oval stuff, but now in the preparation for the street course, you know, they’ve sort of relied on me a little bit to help and also Andrew Edwards is over here as well, helping.

“He’s sort of given some information of what we do on street courses, because they’ve never done it here before.

“So, it’s great to have him here, but those guys are sharp as well here.”

Van Gisbergen jetted off to the United States on the Thursday immediately following the Betr Darwin Triple Crown and says the extra time spent with Trackhouse has been invaluable.

“Having the extra week here was just great prep,” he remarked.

“To go to Nashville, see what a NASCAR race is all about and meet the team, meet a few drivers, and just settle in a bit, it’s been really helpful having the extra week.”

Edwards has been van Gisbergen’s Race Engineer since the start of the 2022 season, with the combination winning their first Great Race together.

The Kiwi’s Crew Chief for the Chicago weekend is Darian Grubb, who won the 2011 NASCAR Cup Series title with Tony Stewart.

Practice starts on Sunday at 03:30 AEST, followed by Qualifying at 04:30 AEST.