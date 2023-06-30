Russell explains FIA meeting

George Russell has explained why the drivers met with the FIA Stewards on Thursday in Austria.

One of the directors of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), Russell said the meeting was about clarity between the drivers and officials.

The GPDA is a largely ceremonial body that represents the drivers and lobbies on their behalf on issues of concern but has no formal powers.

It has issued statements regarding the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when a missile strike near the circuit saw tensions rise last year.

It also supported the FIA in the introduction of the halo and pushed the governing body for clarity after a recovery vehicle was on track at last year’s Japanese Grand Prix as cars circulated at speed.

“I think the biggest thing that there’s always a lot of question marks regarding when it comes to race scenarios,” Russell said.

“Penalties, no penalties, race start, people cutting corners, you know, my example even in Barcelona where I took the escape route; should have been penalised or not.

“I think it’s important, you know, maybe, twice or three times a year, that we come together with the guys making the decisions so they hear our views and we also hear theirs.

“You obviously want this consistency and that’s what we’re trying to achieve.”

Stewarding in F1 has been something of a hot topic in recent events after Haas team boss Guenther Steiner criticised it following the Monaco Grand Prix.

There, he argued Nico Hulkenberg was unfairly penalised for contact, comments which landed him in hot water with the FIA.

Summoned to the Stewards over the Spanish GP weekend, he was reprimanded for ‘misconduct’ under the International Sporting Code.

Ironically, Steiner was calling for the FIA to introduce permanent stewards, reasoning that a sport at the level of F1 needed professionals making key decisions rather than the volunteer system currently in place.