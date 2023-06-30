> News > Formula 1

Results: Austrian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

Friday 30th June, 2023 - 10:32pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 29 1:05.742
2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 32 1:05.983 00.241
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 33 1:06.012 00.270
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 33 1:06.251 00.509
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 31 1:06.262 00.520
6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 28 1:06.340 00.598
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 1:06.497 00.755
8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 31 1:06.656 00.914
9 63 George Russell Mercedes 27 1:06.696 00.954
10 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 32 1:06.780 01.038
11 23 Alex Albon Williams 23 1:06.794 01.052
12 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 35 1:06.809 01.067
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 29 1:06.846 01.104
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 32 1:06.847 01.105
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 33 1:06.985 01.243
16 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 36 1:07.017 01.275
17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 24 1:07.018 01.276
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 29 1:07.202 01.460
19 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 28 1:07.287 01.545
20 4 Lando Norris McLaren 19 1:07.368 01.626

