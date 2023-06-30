Results: Austrian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Friday 30th June, 2023 - 10:32pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|29
|1:05.742
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|32
|1:05.983
|00.241
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|33
|1:06.012
|00.270
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|33
|1:06.251
|00.509
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|31
|1:06.262
|00.520
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|28
|1:06.340
|00.598
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|1:06.497
|00.755
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|31
|1:06.656
|00.914
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|27
|1:06.696
|00.954
|10
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|32
|1:06.780
|01.038
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|23
|1:06.794
|01.052
|12
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|35
|1:06.809
|01.067
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|29
|1:06.846
|01.104
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|32
|1:06.847
|01.105
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|33
|1:06.985
|01.243
|16
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|36
|1:07.017
|01.275
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|24
|1:07.018
|01.276
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|29
|1:07.202
|01.460
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|28
|1:07.287
|01.545
|20
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|19
|1:07.368
|01.626
