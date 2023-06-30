Porsche protest dismissed as BMW IMSA win confirmed

Thursday morning IMSA certified the official results from the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

The decision gave the #25 BMW M Team RLL Racing its first GTP win in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The #25 BMW M held off the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 until four minutes remaining in Sunday’s race.

During the post-race inspection, the Porsche Penske entry was found to be out of compliance.

The #6 Porsche’s front skid plate was deemed thinner than the minimum IMSA requirement.

Porsche Penske appealed the decision Monday, but the penalty was expected to be upheld and BMW would remain the winner.

Bobby Rahal of BMW M Team RLL was happy with the result but felt the win was earned on pace.

“Obviously, we are pleased by IMSA’s technical group decision,” Rahal said. “There is nothing like winning, but I was most happy with the pace of the BMW M Hybrid V8 throughout the Watkins Glen race.

“Five races into the season, we are winners.”

BMW joins Cadillac, Porsche and Acura as winners through five rounds in the GTP category.

Driver Connor De Phillippi said the win was somewhat bittersweet.

“Obviously a win is a win, but we certainly didn’t want it to come under these circumstances,” De Phillippi said. “We would have preferred to hold onto the lead for those last four minutes and I would have liked to celebrate with my teammates.

As a result of the win, the #25 is now in second place with 1,538 points trailing the #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac with 1,602 points. The #6 Porsche Penske rounds out the top three with 1,527.

The IMSA WeatherTech Championship will be in action on July 7 at the Chevrolet Grand Prix in Canada.