Porsche on provisional pole, Capo fastest Australian at Spa

Pure Rxcing’s #911 Porsche 911 GT R has taken provisional pole in treacherous conditions ahead of tomorrow’s Super Pole in the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa.

Numerous cars from four classes advanced to Super Pole, while the Pro-Am pole was decided in qualifying.

Along with the #911, the #20 Huber Motorsport Porsche, the #83 Iron Dames Lamborghini, the #44 CLRT Porsche, the #91 Herberth Motorsport Porsche, the #79 HRT Mercedes-AMG, and the #23 Grove Racing Porsche will square off for class Bronze pole.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of Speedseries. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

The Gold pole will be a two-car affair; the #5 Optimum Motorsport McLaren will take on the #9 Boutsen VDS Audiand.

A trio of cars, the #60 VSR Lamborghini, the #12 Comtoyou Racing Audi, and the #58 Grasser Racing Lamborghini, will go for the Silver pole.

While thirteen Pro teams failed to advance, seven Pro teams advanced to Super Pole led by the #92 Manthey EMA Porsche. Joining the #92 is the #999 Team Gruppe M Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM, the # 40 Sport Tresor Orange1 Audi, the #51 AF Corse Francorchamps Motors Ferrari, the #11 Sport Team Comtoyou Audi, the #17 Scherer Sport PHX Audi, and the #6 K-PAX Racing Lamborghini.

The #58 GRT-Grasser Racing Team with Ricky Capo – the highest placed Australian driver – sits in the 18th provisional position.

“It was a very difficult qualifying session,” Capo told Speedcafe.

“Not only was it at night, but there was also torrential rain which made visibility close to zero. My team-mates did an excellent job in their sessions and I’m really proud to make it through to Super Pole. Let’s see what’s possible tomorrow, but it’s obviously a long race so we’ll be sure to focus on the bigger picture come Saturday.”

Australians and New Zealanders of note:

The #79 Haupt Racing Mercedes-AMG with Australian Jordan Lobe claimed the 19th provisional spot.

The Melbourne-based #23 Grove Racing team, with Steven Grove, Benton Grove, Anton De Pasquale, and Earl Bamber, claimed the final provisional spot to advance to tomorrow’s Super Pole session.

The #75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG did not take part in qualifying due to Kenny Habul’s accident in pre-qualifying. Habul was taken to the hospital for precautionary tests after his accident. The incident puts fellow Australian Chaz Mostert’s race in doubt.

Team WRT’s #46 BMW M4 GT3 with Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, and Maxime Martin missed advancing by 0.37s as their final run was called off due to a red flag with 1:40 remaining in the session.

The 90-minute night practice session was canceled due to the rain that heavily impacted qualifying and saw thirteen PRO cup drivers eliminated from Super Pole contention.

Super Pole will take place tomorrow, Friday, at 11:35 AEST. Teams will nominate one driver to complete two flying laps around the track.

Full results:

Fanatec GTWorldChEU pwrd by AWS Endurance Cup_Qualifying Combined_CombinedTrainingResultList_1_0(1)