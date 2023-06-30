Ominous pace for Verstappen in Austrian GP practice

A late lap from Max Verstappen was an ominous warning to the field that Red Bull will again be a significant force to contend with in Austria this weekend.

The Dutchman topped the event’s single practice session despite not using the softest compound tyre.

He ended the session 0.241s clear of Carlos Sainz, the Ferrari driver having bolted on the red-walled rubber.

With a 0.5s swing expected between the two compounds, it implies a decisive advantage in Red Bull’s favour.

While rain was predicted to blight the opening day’s running in Speilberg, blue skies greeted drivers out on track.

The hour of practice was the only such session of the weekend, with the format feeding them straight into qualifying on Friday afternoon.

A mix of hard and medium tyres were in use, with teams already considering their bank in the context of the weekend that was yet to unfold.

Times were steady, the Red Bull pairing fastest with Sergio Perez heading the list with a 1:07.111s on the harder compound tyres.

At Haas, the initial running was focused on getting a deeper understanding of the tyre issues which have blighted its race pace.

Fast on a single lap, the team has tended to drift backwards on race day as Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg struggle to keep the tyres alive.

While the opening 15 minutes proved busy for most, Williams kept Logan Sargeant in the shed while Alex Albon had logged just two laps.

It was by design, according to the team, reasoning the delay was part of its run plan.

Sargeant finally emerged, his left-hand sidepod coated in flo-vis paint, after 18 minutes.

As he did, Verstappen pulled into the pits, the Dutchman having lowered the benchmark time to 1:06.598s.

The short lap saw the gaps between cars condensed, Fernando Alonso just 0.058s slower than the world championship leader.

However, the two were on different tyre compounds; Verstappen on the hards and Alonso the mediums.

Taking a wholly different approach, Williams fitted the soft compound tyres to its cars as Sargeant and Albon embarked on an early qualifying simulation.

Albon rose to fifth fastest as a result, though it was somewhat disingenuous as those around him had not completed their single-lap runs.

Case in point was Lewis Hamilton, who spent most of the session on a set of hard compound tyres – logging 29 laps on a comparatively green track.

Allowing for some evolution, it suggested a preference for the medium compound tyres come Sunday’s race.

Soft tyre running was being limited, given the two qualifying sessions this weekend and the fact teams only have four sets available for each driver.

Saving one set for the race left just one set available for teams to complete a qualifying simulation in the session’s final minutes (Williams excluded).

Maximising the first lap was therefore critical to gauge how the car behaved, a feat not managed by Pierre Gasly, who ran wide at Turn 3 to end his push lap just 11th fastest.

The soft tyre had some longevity, Albon managing nearly 20 laps on his set early on to highlight their value as a race tyre.

Verstappen returned to the top of the timesheets in the final minutes after falling down the order as others completed their qualifying simulations.

He did so on the medium compound tyre, leaving him more than 0.1s clear of Charles Leclerc in second best.

Carlos Sainz then went fastest, logging a 1:05.983s to head the pack by 0.101s.

Red Bull had not touched the soft tyres, preferring to protect its limited bank with a view towards qualifying, the Sprint, and the race itself.

A lap as the chequered flag fell saw Verstappen rise to the top of the timesheets again on a set of medium tyres – the same set he’d used to bank his earlier lap.

It was an ominous lap, suggesting Red Bull has a comfortable advantage over the field once more.

Ferrari looked best of the rest, while Hamilton’s long hard tyre run suggested a focus towards Sunday more than qualifying.

McLaren saw Norris slowest, though his effort centred on evaluating the upgrades fitted to his car this weekend.

Team-mate Oscar Piastri was 12th best on his soft tyre run, suggesting Norris will be in contention for a top 10 starting spot should the upgrades deliver in line with expectations.