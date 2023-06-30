No McLaren upgrades for Piastri in Austria

Oscar Piastri will not benefit from the first round of McLaren upgrades at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix as the team begins to introduce effectively a B-spec car.

The squad has just one set of parts which will be installed on Lando Norris’ car.

Team boss Andrea Stella has hinted at the significance of the package that is set to be delivered over the coming three events.

Though he’s stopped short of detailing exactly what the package consists of, he’s stated that the car will be “noticeably different,” and that “pretty much the entire car” has been designed.

He’s also explained that approximately half of the suite will be ready (for Norris) this weekend, with the balance spread between the British and Hungarian Grands Prix.

“We’re excited,” Piastri said of the McLaren upgrades.

“We’ve got upgrades on Lando’s car this weekend.

“The plan was to have for both of us in Silverstone but the team has done a very good job of getting one set forward this weekend.

“So yeah, looking forward to seeing how that performs.

“And of course, we’ve got a stable package on my side of things; we know exactly what it’s capable of, so still trying to get into the points and do what we can.”

Speedcafe understands the changes will be evident on the MCL60’s bodywork rather than subtle tweaks to ancillaries such as wings, mirrors, or brake ducts.

Full details of the package fitted to Norris’ car will be revealed in a document issued by the FIA, which lists all upgrades for each team.

Until then, the team remains tight-lipped on exactly what changes it will introduce this weekend.