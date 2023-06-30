New route for NTI Townsville 500 transporter parade

The NTI Transporter Parade will take on a new route ahead of next weekend’s NTI Townsville 500.

The trucks and trailers carrying all 25 Repco Supercars Championship entries will make their way through Townsville to the Reid Park Street Circuit on Wednesday, July 5, with fans being encouraged to greet them as they pass by.

The transporters will assemble at around midday on the corner of Ingham Drive and Webb Road.

They will then proceed along Ingham Road, followed by a left turn onto Percy Street, continuing along Bundock Street.

Popular vantage points along the way include Howitt Street, Warburton Street, Eyre Street, and the crossing of the George Roberts Bridge.

At around 13:00, the convoy will enter Saunders Street, passing the North Queensland Cowboys’ stadium and onto the Reid Park circuit precinct.

There will also be a Fan Zone at the Townsville sign in Central Park near Palmer Street and, on Thursday evening, Townsville City Council hosts SuperFest on Flinders Street East, from 16:00-18:00.

Practice takes place on Friday, July 7, with a pair of 88-lap races across the Saturday and Sunday.