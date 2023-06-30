New car ordered for Mostert as Habul ruled out of Spa

Chaz Mostert appears closer to making the start of this weekend’s CrowdStrike 24 hours of Spa despite a major accident in pre-qualifying involving team owner and co-driver, Kenny Habul.

The #75 SunEnergy1 entry was left up against the left-hand wall on the exit of the super-fast Eau Rouge section of the track late in the one-hour pre qualifying session that was plagued with red flags.

Habul, a US-based Australian, was taken to a near-by hospital for X-rays and CT scans and will not be participating in the weekend’s event.

The #75 was deemed unrepairable, but Habul provided directions from his hospital bed to order a replacement car overnight.

The team is in the process of finding a replacement Bronze-accredited driver, so it can continue to compete in the Pro-Am class.

The new driver will share the newly-prepared Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Mostert, Nicky Catsburg and Austrian Bronze driver Martin Konrad.

“The first thing we have to be thankful for is that Kenny survived such a high-speed accident,” said Mostert.

“He is still unsure of the final extent of his injuries, but hopefully we will see him back in a car sooner rather than later.

“The nature of the bloke, saw him more concerned about me, Nicky and Marty missing out on a drive this weekend.

“As soon as it was confirmed there was another car available he pushed the button. If that is not an indication of the guy’s commitment to the sport and his team then I don’t know what is.

“We never ever needed extra motivation for a big result this weekend, but we certainly have some now.”

Habul told Speedcafe that his focus switched from recovery to ensuring his team-mates had the best opportunity to race.

“To say it has been a tough day would be an understatement,” said Habul.

“I am still working through the extent of my injury situation and that could take a few days.

“I have obviously not had a chance to look at the data, but the car didn’t feel right for any of us all session and unfortunately we paid the price.

“While I am extremely disappointed that I will not be driving this weekend, it was important for Chaz, Nicky and Marty to have a shot at winning the race.

“When we became aware that a replacement car was available, there was no question that we needed to have a “crack” at being in the race.

“I have to thank all my team for their efforts in turning things around so quickly and for committing straight up for the workload that they will face in the next three days.

“Things were made a little easier having my family on the ground around me at this race.”