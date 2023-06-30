Mostert Spa entry in doubt after high-speed accident

Chaz Mostert’s 24 Hours of Spa campaign is in jeopardy after co-driver Kenny Habul was involved in a high-speed accident this morning in pre-qualifying.

Habul exited the track at the super-fast Eau Rouge section of the track and hit the left-hand side concrete wall.

The team released the following statement.

“The driver and owner of the #75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG GT3, Kenny Habul, was taken to hospital by ambulance from Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium early this evening following a pre-qualifying accident for the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa.

“Habul’s car was left up against the left-hand wall on the exit of the super-fast Eau Rouge section of the track late in the one-hour session which was plagued with red flags.

“The car received extensive front-end damage and is currently being evaluated. The team will miss tonight’s qualifying session.

“Habul, a US-based Australian, remained conscious through the incident and got himself from the car, but is undergoing precautionary X-rays and CT scans.”

Habul is sharing his car this weekend with Mostert, recent 24 Hours of Le Mans class winner Nicky Catsburg and Austrian Bronze driver Martin Konrad.

Habul is the current outright drivers points leader in the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The team will make further comment on both Habul and its entry for this weekend’s Spa 24-hour when possible.