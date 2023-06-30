McLaren appoints Tony Kanaan to advisor role

Tony Kanaan has been named ‘Special Advisor’ to the McLaren IndyCar Team following his retirement from the category as a driver.

Kanaan’s farewell race came with McLaren in last month’s Indianapolis 500, when the 2013 race winner finished 16th.

As was hinted at the time, the Brazilian will remain part of the fold in a formal capacity in an advisory role.

According to McLaren’s announcement, “Tony will travel with the team to races and tests, serving as a driver mentor while also working with the team’s commercial partnerships and business development.”

Kanaan himself said, “I had said that I wasn’t going to leave racing or the NTT IndyCar Series, so I’m very excited to join the Arrow McLaren team in this role.

“Zak [Brown, McLaren Racing CEO] and Gavin [Ward, IndyCar team Racing Director] have a great vision for where this team is headed and what we can accomplish, so I look forward to helping us get there and making the team and the series even better.

“This team works hard and has a lot of fun. That’s what racing is about, and it’s why I love being part of the team.”

Ward, who was promoted to the head of the IndyCar operation following the conclusion of the 2022 season, added, “Tony’s distinct skillset will help the team connect how we go racing to how we can make the most of our partnerships.

“As a championship driver, he does both incredibly well – delivering on track and locking in committed partnerships.

“He brings a champion mindset to what we’re doing – and that’s racing to win championships while having fun doing it.

“Having him on the team as a multifaceted resource in his advisor role is a big win for Arrow McLaren.”

Brown remarked, “I’m thrilled to have Tony join Arrow McLaren and our McLaren Racing family in a more formalised capacity following his brilliant IndyCar career.

“He’s a racer, and he knows how to win. Having him around our team and mentoring our drivers can only make us stronger contenders in the NTT IndyCar Series championship.”

The 48-year-old is not the only former driver in an advisory role with an IndyCar team, with Dario Franchitti, for example, continuing to work with Chip Ganassi Racing after a crash in 2013 forced him into retirement prematurely.

Kanaan will also play a part in McLaren Racing’s heritage programme.

The 2023 IndyCar Series continues this weekend at Mid-Ohio.