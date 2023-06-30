Norris robbed for second time in two years

Lando Norris has revealed to being the victim of a robbery for the second time in less than two years.

The latest incident took place whilst Norris visited the Spanish resort of Marbella for a short break following the recent Canadian Grand Prix.

A villa rented by the McLaren driver and a number of friends was burgled while they were out to dinner.

One of those friends is understood to be influencer and TikTok star Jennie Dimova.

The matter is currently being investigated by the local police but it is one that has again left the McLaren driver in shock.

Speaking to PA ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, Norris said: “We were out for dinner and our place got robbed.

“A mixture of many things were stolen. Some were expensive and some were not so expensive. It is still an ongoing investigation so I cannot say too much.”

In one of her video posts on TikTok, Dimova claimed that “everything I have ever owned – my clothes, my shoes, my bags, my jewellery – everything has been taken, and I am left with literally nothing. I cried for two hours but what can I do?”

In July, 2021, Norris was attacked after watching England lose on penalties in the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley.

The 23-year-old was returning to his car when he was accosted by two men, one of whom placed him in a headlock, whilst the other ripped a £144,000 (AU$274,000) Richard Mille watch – one of only five in the world – from his wrist.

Although a man was arrested and charged, he was found not guilty following a week-long trial. The watch has never been recovered.