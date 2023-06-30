How to watch: F1 Austrian Grand Prix
Friday 30th June, 2023 - 2:00pm
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix from the Red Bull Ring.
Friday, June 30
Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, July 1
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 00:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout Preview, 19:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout, 20:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout Wrap, 20:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
F1 Sprint Preview, 23:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, July 2
F1 Sprint, 00:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
F1 Sprint Wrap, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Post-Sprint, 00:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, July 3
Post-race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.
What to watch for
This is no hiding from the fact that, for McLaren, this weekend is critical – as are the two that follow.
A three-part upgrade is set to make its way on to the cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri across the coming events which will effectively transform the MCL60 into the MCL60B.
The first of those land this weekend. Their impact will be critical to determining how the balance of the season will play out for the papaya operation.
We can’t expect huge steps in Austria, this isn’t the complete package, but progress needs to be made.
Also of interest will be Alpine, though in reality little is expected from the Enstone operation beyond what it has been delivering.
The interest there stems from the investment that has gone into the team over the last week, and how it responds to the increased attention.
Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have delivered on occasion, but they’ve been inconsistent and the car unable to race through the field when starting out of position – there is clear evidence that suggests it’s broadly on par with Ferrari as the fourth or fifth best team in F1.
The Scuderia will be interesting too, as there was again suggestions of progress in Canada in a weekend that was blighted by a comparatively poor qualifying performance.
There were strong, confident calls from the pit wall when it came to strategy and that paid dividends. The car also seemed to work well.
The tifosi will be hoping that continues.
What can’t continue is Sergio Perez’s run of poor form, especially in qualifying.
The Mexican was a title contender through the opening four or five rounds of the year, but since Miami seems to have lost his way.
A strong weekend is key for him as, while the championship is effectively out of reach now (we can pretty much crown Max Verstappen already), he needs to show that he’s capable of delivering results appropriate to the car’s potential.
Since Monaco, he’s not done that.
Speculation has begun that he could be elbowed aside should the slump continue; a strong weekend in Austria will allay those concerns, for now.
Tyre compounds
Weather forecast
For the fourth event in a row, rain is tipped to be a factor as Formula 1 heads to the Red Bull Ring for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.
With the Sprint format in play, there will likely be little escape for teams and drivers, with rain scheduled to fall during the event’s only practice session and remain for qualifying later in the day.
That will ease somewhat on Saturday, though there remains a high chance of rainfall for the morning, easing into the evening.
With the Sprint Shootout slated for a 12:00 local time start, there is a strong chance that will take place in damp, if not wet conditions.
The same is then true of the Sprint itself, which is set to start at 16:30 local time.
Running for half an hour, that window coincides with the chance of rain diminishing, though it remains a threat.
Sunday looks the best as far as the weather outlook goes, however rain has a strong chance of remaining a factor.
A low chance of rain through the morning is set to increase in the mid-afternoon, reaching a 48 percent chance at 16:00 local time – an hour after the race begins.
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|195
|2
|Sergio Perez
|126
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|117
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|102
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|68
|6
|George Russell
|65
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|54
|8
|Lance Stroll
|37
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|29
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|15
|11
|Lando Norris
|12
|12
|Alex Albon
|7
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|14
|Oscar Piastri
|5
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|5
|16
|Guanyu Zhou
|4
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|2
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|2
|19
|Nyck de Vries
|0
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|321
|2
|Mercedes
|167
|3
|Aston Martin
|154
|4
|Ferrari
|122
|5
|Alpine
|44
|6
|McLaren
|17
|7
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|9
|8
|Haas
|8
|9
|Williams
|7
|10
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2
Formula 2 Schedule
|Friday
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|11:05 – 11:50
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|15:55 – 16:25
|Saturday
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|13:45 – 14:35
|Sunday
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (40 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|11:20 – 11:50
Formula 3 Schedule
|Friday
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|09:55 – 10:40
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session
|15:00 – 15:30
|Saturday
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (21 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:00 – 10:45
|Sunday
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (26 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|08:25 – 09:15
