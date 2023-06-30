How to watch: F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix from the Red Bull Ring.

How to watch F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Friday, June 30

Practice 1, 21:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, July 1

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 00:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 01:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout Preview, 19:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout, 20:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout Wrap, 20:45 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint Preview, 23:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, July 2

F1 Sprint, 00:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint Wrap, 01:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Sprint, 00:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, July 3

Post-race, 01:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.

What to watch for

This is no hiding from the fact that, for McLaren, this weekend is critical – as are the two that follow.

A three-part upgrade is set to make its way on to the cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri across the coming events which will effectively transform the MCL60 into the MCL60B.

The first of those land this weekend. Their impact will be critical to determining how the balance of the season will play out for the papaya operation.

We can’t expect huge steps in Austria, this isn’t the complete package, but progress needs to be made.

Also of interest will be Alpine, though in reality little is expected from the Enstone operation beyond what it has been delivering.

The interest there stems from the investment that has gone into the team over the last week, and how it responds to the increased attention.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have delivered on occasion, but they’ve been inconsistent and the car unable to race through the field when starting out of position – there is clear evidence that suggests it’s broadly on par with Ferrari as the fourth or fifth best team in F1.

The Scuderia will be interesting too, as there was again suggestions of progress in Canada in a weekend that was blighted by a comparatively poor qualifying performance.

There were strong, confident calls from the pit wall when it came to strategy and that paid dividends. The car also seemed to work well.

The tifosi will be hoping that continues.

What can’t continue is Sergio Perez’s run of poor form, especially in qualifying.

The Mexican was a title contender through the opening four or five rounds of the year, but since Miami seems to have lost his way.

A strong weekend is key for him as, while the championship is effectively out of reach now (we can pretty much crown Max Verstappen already), he needs to show that he’s capable of delivering results appropriate to the car’s potential.

Since Monaco, he’s not done that.

Speculation has begun that he could be elbowed aside should the slump continue; a strong weekend in Austria will allay those concerns, for now.

Tyre compounds

Weather forecast

For the fourth event in a row, rain is tipped to be a factor as Formula 1 heads to the Red Bull Ring for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

With the Sprint format in play, there will likely be little escape for teams and drivers, with rain scheduled to fall during the event’s only practice session and remain for qualifying later in the day.

That will ease somewhat on Saturday, though there remains a high chance of rainfall for the morning, easing into the evening.

With the Sprint Shootout slated for a 12:00 local time start, there is a strong chance that will take place in damp, if not wet conditions.

The same is then true of the Sprint itself, which is set to start at 16:30 local time.

Running for half an hour, that window coincides with the chance of rain diminishing, though it remains a threat.

Sunday looks the best as far as the weather outlook goes, however rain has a strong chance of remaining a factor.

A low chance of rain through the morning is set to increase in the mid-afternoon, reaching a 48 percent chance at 16:00 local time – an hour after the race begins.

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen 195 2 Sergio Perez 126 3 Fernando Alonso 117 4 Lewis Hamilton 102 5 Carlos Sainz 68 6 George Russell 65 7 Charles Leclerc 54 8 Lance Stroll 37 9 Esteban Ocon 29 10 Pierre Gasly 15 11 Lando Norris 12 12 Alex Albon 7 13 Nico Hulkenberg 6 14 Oscar Piastri 5 15 Valtteri Bottas 5 16 Guanyu Zhou 4 17 Kevin Magnussen 2 18 Yuki Tsunoda 2 19 Nyck de Vries 0 20 Logan Sargeant 0

Constructors’ Championship

Pos Team Points 1 Red Bull 321 2 Mercedes 167 3 Aston Martin 154 4 Ferrari 122 5 Alpine 44 6 McLaren 17 7 Alfa Romeo Sauber 9 8 Haas 8 9 Williams 7 10 Scuderia AlphaTauri 2

Formula 2 Schedule

Friday FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 11:05 – 11:50 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 15:55 – 16:25 Saturday FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 13:45 – 14:35 Sunday FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (40 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 11:20 – 11:50

Formula 3 Schedule