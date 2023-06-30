Full extent of McLaren’s Austrian upgrades revealed

A sizeable upgrade package has been revealed by McLaren as part of this weekend’s Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Coy on exactly what the team would debut at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, exactly what the Woking squad will deploy has now been listed courtesy of an FIA document.

A total of five components have been introduced, including revised sidepod inlets, halo, floor, engine cover, and cooling louvres.

The upgrades are only on Lando Norris’ car this weekend, with a second stage of upgrades set to be introduced next weekend at the British Grand Prix.

Red Bull

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear

Suspension Performance -Local Load Surfaces revised on the rear lower wishbone fairings have been subtly changed. To improve local flow stability, the rear lower wishbone fairings have been subtly revised to maintain attached flow in all conditions. The regulatory requirements for such fairings are quite tight and deny elaborate designs,

hence changes are minimal.

Ferrari

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Performance -Flow Conditioning Redesign of all Front Wing elements: mainplane, flap and endplate. Part of the standard development cycle, the aim of this front wing update is to reduce further aero structure losses and their impact downstream, together with more flexibility on aero balance adjustment. Floor Body Performance -Flow Conditioning Revision of front floor fences, floor edge, mid floor and diffuser sidewall. Sidepod undercut re-designed to suit. Coming together with the front wing upgrade, the floor topology has been revised focusing on mainly losses management and load distribution, which

translates into a car efficiency increase.

McLaren

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Sidepod Inlet Performance -Flow Conditioning New Sidepod Inlet Shape In conjunction with the new Bodywork Shape, the Sidepod Inlet and Mirror Geometry has been heavily revised, to aid flow conditioning on Bodywork and

Floor. Halo Performance -Flow Conditioning New Halo Fairing and Furniture In conjunction with the new Bodywork Shape, both Halo Fairing and Furniture have been updated to aid flow conditioning over the top of the Bodywork. Floor Body Performance -Local Load Fully revised Floor The new floor features updated Fences, Floor Edge as well as Diffuser shape, which in conjunction with the revised Bodywork Shape results in an increase in aerodynamic load. Coke/Engine

Cover Performance -Flow Conditioning Reshaped Sidepod and Engine Cover The Engine Cover and Sidepod/Coke has been reshaped to improve flow conditioning to the floor, resulting in the aforementioned increase in load. Cooling Louvres Performance -Flow Conditioning Updated Louvre Geometry The new Bodywork shape requires a revised Shoulder Louvre Geometry featuring various steps, to enable adequate cooling for various ambient conditions.

Haas

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Nose Reliability New chassis Pitot installation that combines a lower aerodynamic disturbance and an improved functionality in the operations and data analysis. The Pitot Static sensor is a fundamental instrument for the work in wind tunnel and to accrue aerodynamic parameter on a land vehicle. On a race car, and in particular for a F1 model, that require accuracy in the data acquisition and reliability for any condition can be found during a race, we have chosen to improve the overall quality with a latest generation combination of components and instrumentation.

Scuderia AlphaTauri

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Wing Performance -Local Load Compared to the previous assembly, the way in which the wing elements roll over into the endplate body has been changed. The tip detail change gives an efficient increase in the local load that is generated by the upper rear wing assembly. Beam Wing Performance -Local Load Compared to the previous assembly, the wing elements have been revised in chord and camber. This assembly generates an intermediate level of beam wing loading compared to the other options available to suit this circuit’s efficiency requirements and is an efficiency improvement over the previous beam wing design at this

downforce level. Cooling Louvres Circuit specific -Cooling Range Compared to the previous engine cover louvre panels, the new design has an

increase in exit area. Due to the high cooling demands of this circuit due to the combination of high ambient temperatures and the altitude of the circuit above sea-level, the new louvre panels extend the maximum cooling range of the bodywork.

Williams