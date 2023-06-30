AlphaTauri set for another six-month wait for new team principal

New AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer has confirmed it may be another six months before Laurent Mekies can start as team principal.

In a surprise announcement just before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in late April, AlphaTauri announced long-standing team boss Franz Tost would be leaving at the end of this year, with current Ferrari sporting director Mekies stepping in as his replacement.

Ferrari, however, has been haggling with Red Bull over the terms of Mekies’ release, with Christian Horner insisting there would be no hostage exchange between the two teams given junior staff are poised to join the Scuderia.

Speaking for the first time since taking up his new role with AlphaTauri on June 1, former FIA secretary general for sport Bayer said: “In terms of Laurent not being here, it’s a sort of a natural transition.”

Referring to the fact Mekies returns to a team where he cut his teeth in F1 when it was known as Toro Rosso, Bayer added: “Laurent knows the team, he knows the business inside out.

“On the racing side, I still certainly have to learn things. But it’s enough that we have an existing structure with a team principal and a CEO taking care of racing, and me focusing more on the commercial side, on the sponsorship discussions. That’s a natural involvement.

“As far as Laurent is concerned, I just spoke to him this morning over breakfast, and we are hoping to have some news very soon.

“It’s obviously a decision of Ferrari ultimately, and how they will figure it out, but I’m hopeful that he will join us, at the latest, the beginning of next year, January next year.”

Tost’s departure and the arrival of Bayer and Mekies will represent a new beginning for AlphaTauri next year when it will also run under a new name.

That decision was confirmed by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko this week as AlphaTauri will also revert back to being a junior team for Red Bull rather than attempting to stand on its own two feet.

Bayer has confirmed discussions are currently taking place with a number of companies over potential naming rights.

“Part of that rebranding exercise, establishing a set of values and a portfolio for this team, means discussions with a couple of sponsors,” said Bayer.

“With those sponsors, we are offering them and discussing the option of also having a title partnership from the team.

“Unfortunately, because we are bound by an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), we can’t disclose any details.

“But yes, we are actively discussing title partnerships with potential partners to move forward.

“Currently, we have AlphaTauri, that’s a deal that’s valid and functioning and we are very proud of until the end of this year.

“But as that one is running out, we are now discussing with them, with others, the options of moving forward.”