What to watch on Stan Sport

The 2023 IndyCar season continues after Road America, where Alex Palou picked up his second win in a row and his third of the season to extend his points lead.

Palau took the chequered flag ahead of Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden, as Pato O’Ward completed the podium.

The Spaniard now sits a race win’s worth of points ahead of team-mate Marcus Ericsson in the standings, with Newgarden third after his triumph in the Indianapolis 500.

Six-time IndyCar title winner Scott Dixon and O’Ward are equal fourth in the standings heading into Road America, with the duo trailed by Kiwi Scott McLaughlin as he returns to the venue of his second IndyCar win.

Alex Rossi is seventh in the standings, ahead of Australia’s Will Power, who set the fastest lap at Road America.

Colton Herta who led 33 of the 55 laps before dropping back to fifth at Road America is ninth in the standings, with Kyle Kirkwood rounding ou the top 10.

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio

Saturday, July 1 11:45 AEST Practice Live on Stan Sport from 11:45 AEST Sunday, July 2 04:45 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 04:45 AEST Monday, July 3 00:30 AEST Final Practice Live on Stan Sport from 00:30 AEST 03:30 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 03:30 AEST

MXGP at Indonesia

Sunday, July 2 14:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 14:00 AEST

World RX at Sweden