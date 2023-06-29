WATCH: Ford Mustang GT4 unveiled

The Ford Mustang GT4 has been unveiled at the 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium.

The S650 Mustang GT4 is based on the all-new 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, just like its sibling the Mustang GT3, which was revealed at the Le Mans 24 Hours earlier this month.

Ford has been involved with the SRO-sanctioned GT4 category since 2017.

Like the Mustang GT3, the GT4 received the bold, colorful livery adapted from Troy Lee Designs’ liveries for the Mustang GT3 and SuperVan 4.2 that underpins the new branding for Ford Performance.

“The Mustang GT4 is a key member of our motorsports line-up,” said Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports, Mark Rushbrook.

“Its placement between the Mustang GT3 and soon-to-be-unveiled Mustang Dark Horse R keeps the brand in competition at all levels of on-track performance and is an important part of our customer racing program.

“With this new version, based off the seventh generation’s new Dark Horse model, we’ve upped the game and are ready to challenge an entire world of competitors.”

The introduction of Mustang Dark Horse in 2022 was the precursor to a broader launch of a family of Mustang race cars debuting this year.

With the new Mustang GT4, Ford Performance further expands its partnership with Multimatic, who will build every Mustang GT4.

The Ford Coyote-based V8 race engine in the Mustang GT4, developed fully in-house by Ford Performance, will be assembled by Ford in Dearborn, Michigan.

The Mustang GT4 race car also features Multimatic DSSV dampers, a Holinger dog-ring gearbox, paddle shifters with pneumatic actuation, natural fiber body panels, as well as a unique aero package developed to meet GT4 category targets.