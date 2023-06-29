Verstappen takes on Tsunoda in ‘Mega Trucks’ race
Thursday 29th June, 2023 - 6:52pm
Yuki Tsunoda went head-to-head with two-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen in ‘Mega Trucks’, the pair competing in their first-ever offroad race at an iron mine 45-minutes from the Red Bull Ring.
