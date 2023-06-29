Bottas proposes one-lap qualifying change for sprint weekend

Valtteri Bottas has suggested F1 re-introduce the one-lap qualifying format to further spice up a sprint weekend.

This year’s six sprint events have undergone a revamp, with the second of those taking place over the course of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

A single one-hour practice session is followed later on Friday by traditional qualifying that now sets the grid for Sunday’s race.

Saturday has become a stand-alone affair dedicated to the sprint, with the ‘shootout’ – running to a shortened timeframe compared to Friday’s qualifying – providing the line-up for the sprint itself later in the day.

At present, F1 and the FIA are open to suggestions as to how the weekend could be improved further.

Alfa Romeo driver Bottas is one of the drivers in favour of the new format but feels an additional change could be made to qualifying, rather than both operating in a similar manner.

“The more we go, the more I actually like it, especially with this new format on Saturday that is separate,” said Bottas, speaking to the media – including Speedcafe – at the Red Bull Ring.

“There are obviously more opportunities to score, but for me, the main thing is you go straight into the action tomorrow, one session, which makes practice a lot more important than on a normal Friday, and then straight into quali, which is kind of cool.

“Same on Saturday, no warm-up, straight into quali laps. For sure it’s more challenging, but I really enjoy it. It works.

“Personally, I would be a big fan of just one-lap quali, so everyone does one lap via a random order or something. It’s just my wish.”

F1 ran one-lap qualifying, in various guises, from 2003-2005. The disadvantages, however, were the changing track conditions throughout the session that compromised the early runners, or alternatively, if weather played a part.

Bottas at least feels with the changes to this year’s sprint format, all the drivers have been afforded the chance to alter their approach.

Asked whether he could now risk more, Bottas said: “Yes, definitely, now it’s separate and the top-eight score.

“Especially with where we (Alfa Romeo) are now, it’s full gas or nothing. People are definitely more willing to risk, especially if they are not already in the points.”

The points positions are another area where Bottas would like to see an additional change.

After the top three only scored in the sprints in the first season, that was then expanded to the top eight at present.

Mirroring the grands prix, Bottas added: “I would like to see the top 10 in the sprint as well.

“Obviously, where we are now, just within the top 10 sometimes, I think top 10 is fine.”