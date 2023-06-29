Supercars confirms changes to windscreen markings

Supercars has confirmed changes to windscreen markings for the NTI Townsville 500 following trials of new layouts at Hidden Valley.

With the LED number panel, which displays position in session, having displaced the ‘competition number’ (car number) from the windscreen, several teams ran with experimental markings during the Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

Supercars has now advised that the competition number is back on the windscreen effective immediately, but will be displayed in a new position to drivers’ right of their surname (as pictured above).

According to the championship’s announcement, via its official website, “The decision to alter the position of the car number stems from a desire to provide fans and race marshals with a clearer view of the car numbers displayed on the front windscreen during races.”

A Supercars spokesperson added, “Supercars’ officials, in collaboration with drivers and race marshals, tested different configurations to determine the most effective way to enhance car number visibility.

“The trials in Darwin proved pivotal in finalising useful information in tweaking the latest adjustment new rule, as they allowed for practical evaluation and valuable feedback from all involved parties.

“We will continue to work with all parties to ensure we find the best solution for all involved moving forward.”

Around half the grid is comprised of pairs of cars with virtually identical liveries, hence the merit of an additional way of distinguishing one vehicle from another.

The rule change around markings is the third of the season, after the surnames on the windscreen were moved from driver’s side to passenger side during pre-season in order to enhance visibility in the new Gen3 race cars, before the LED panels arrived in time for the third event of the year.

Surnames were previously displayed on the side windows, a feature which was removed when Gen3 was introduced, and were added to windscreens in 2021.

The NTI Townsville 500 takes place on July 7-9.