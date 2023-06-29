Unwell Perez skips media duties ahead of Austrian GP

Sergio Perez has been forced to skip his media duties on Thursday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix due to him feeling unwell.

Red Bull had been expecting Perez to take part in his rounds of television and written media interviews, as is traditionally the case on a Thursday ahead of a race weekend.

But a statement from the team read: “Checo won’t be at the circuit today.

“He became unwell last night and is taking the day to rest to ensure he’s in the best possible health for this weekend’s race.”

At this stage, Perez is fully expected to recover ahead of the second of this season’s six sprint event weekends.

Friday now incorporates just one hour of practice followed by traditional qualifying later in the day that sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

Saturday now focuses solely on the sprint, with a slightly shortened qualifying session ahead of the one-third distance race.

With Perez not at the track on Thursday, it means he also sits out a track walk and any engineering updates.

Although it is expected the 33-year-old will be fit, reserve Liam Lawson is on standby.

The 21-year-old New Zealander is competing in Super Formula in Japan this season, lying second in the standings after five of the nine rounds.

Third driver Daniel Ricciardo is not present at the Red Bull Ring.