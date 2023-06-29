PHOTOS: Ford Mustang GT4 revealed

The Ford Mustang GT4 has been unveiled ahead of this weekend’s 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium.

Based upon the S650 model that made its international racing debut at the Supercars season opener in March. The GT4 version follows an onslaught of motor racing versions of the Mustang, with the Mustang GT3 revealed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this month.

These images show the GT4 in its Troy Lee Designs glory, as well as with its Mustang GT3 stablemate.