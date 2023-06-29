> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Ford Mustang GT4 revealed

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 29th June, 2023 - 8:43pm

< Back

The Ford Mustang GT4 has been unveiled ahead of this weekend’s 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium.

Based upon the S650 model that made its international racing debut at the Supercars season opener in March. The GT4 version follows an onslaught of motor racing versions of the Mustang, with the Mustang GT3 revealed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this month.

These images show the GT4 in its Troy Lee Designs glory, as well as with its Mustang GT3 stablemate.

 

WD230614_00336
WD230614_00397
WD230614_00362
WD230614_00366
WD230614_00375
WD230614_00382
WD230614_00385
WD230614_00393
WD230614_00395
WD230614_00410
WD230614_00414
WD230614_00419
WD230614_00421
WD230614_01317
WD230614_01418
WD230614_01435
WD230614_01446
WD230614_01482
WD230614_00345
WD230614_00360
WD230614_00348
WD230614_00322
WD230614_06399
WD230614_06023
WD230614_04623
WD230614_04636
WD230614_00302
WD230614_00310

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]