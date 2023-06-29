PHOTOS: 24 Hours of Spa Drivers Parade

The 2023 CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa has kicked off with a drivers’ parade in the Spa town centre, before the track action begins Thursday (local time) for this year’s contest.

In the mix are several Australian and New Zealander drivers, including Jordan Love, Alex Peroni, Calan Williams and Ricky Capo, as well as Supercars stars Chaz Mostert and Anton De Pasquale, the latter with Earl Bamber, Stephen and Brenton Grove.

Kenny Habul, who won the last two Bathurst 12 Hour events, and Mostert will team with Dutchman and former race winner Nicky Catsburg and Austrian Martin Konrad in the SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG GT3.