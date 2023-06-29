> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: 24 Hours of Spa Drivers Parade

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 29th June, 2023 - 1:24pm

< Back

The 2023 CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa has kicked off with a drivers’ parade in the Spa town centre, before the track action begins Thursday (local time) for this year’s contest.

In the mix are several Australian and New Zealander drivers, including Jordan Love, Alex Peroni, Calan Williams and Ricky Capo, as well as Supercars stars Chaz Mostert and Anton De Pasquale, the latter with Earl Bamber, Stephen and Brenton Grove.

Kenny Habul, who won the last two Bathurst 12 Hour events, and Mostert will team with Dutchman and former race winner Nicky Catsburg and Austrian Martin Konrad in the SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

IMG_4276
IMG_4372
IMG_4390
IMG_4387
IMG_4386
IMG_4378
IMG_4277
IMG_4291
IMG_4300
IMG_4315
IMG_4328
IMG_4334
IMG_4337
IMG_4367
IMG_4368
IMG_4373
IMG_4267
IMG_4283
IMG_4269
IMG_4271
IMG_4273
IMG_4280
IMG_4282
IMG_4288

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]