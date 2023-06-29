Hill set for ‘super valuable’ rookie test day

Last-start winners Truck Assist Racing are set to test rookie Cameron Hill again tomorrow at Queensland Raceway.

Matt Stone Racing scored its first ever Repco Supercars Championship race win when Jack Le Brocq effectively led all the way in Race 15 of the season at the Betr Darwin Triple Crown, in the #34 Chevrolet Camaro.

The sister #35 entry is set to be on-track tomorrow at Ipswich, for Hill’s second dedicated Rookie Test Day.

“We’ve managed to pop up for a cheeky rookie test day before we go to Townsville,” he told Speedcafe.

“Obviously, it’s only been a short turnaround between these two events, with all the travel for the team, so I think it’s going to be really valuable to get this day in before we head up north again.”

MSR has thus far tested more than any other team, having already used up its three standard ‘VCS Test Days’ plus a Shakedown for each of its Camaros.

Hill’s next rookie day will thus be the squad’s seventh in total, considering its Shakedowns occurred on separate days (like a number of other teams).

A handful of teams have not officially tested since before the season began, having opted for different programmes and/or due to bookings at Winton being washed out.

Hill believes that frontloading its testing programme is paying dividends for MSR as the squad comes to grips with Gen3.

“It’s definitely been great that we’ve been able to get so many days under our belts, especially sort of early in the year,” added the 2021 Carrera Cup title winner, who also tested at The Bend in March.

“Obviously, from my perspective, the more seat time I get, the more confident I feel, and the more I’m getting attuned to the Gen3 machinery.

“As a team, I think how we rolled out at the very beginning of the year is already looking quite different to how we’re rolling out now, and every time we’ve been able to get out, it’s been super valuable to try new concepts, new ideas.

“I think we left the last test day feeling pretty confident and, obviously, the team got a race win, so it sort of validates that we’re heading the right direction.”

It is believed that MSR will be sharing the track tomorrow with the Shell V-Power Racing Team, although the Ford homologation team which is otherwise known as Dick Johnson Racing will be on parity testing duties as it works with Supercars on potential aerodynamic changes for the Mustang.

Le Brocq is currently eighth in the championship and Hill 22nd ahead of the NTI Townsville 500 on July 7-9.