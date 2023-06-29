Gen3 Supercars parity testing set to continue at QR

There is set to be further testing as part of the outstanding Supercars parity review tomorrow at Queensland Raceway.

Speedcafe understands that Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing will be on-track at the Ipswich venue, its regular test circuit, for aerodynamic validation work.

That activity, which does not count as a test day, would be similar to that which Tickford Racing is understood to have undertaken at Winton on Tuesday.

Then, Cameron Waters got behind the wheel of team-mate Declan Fraser’s #56 Ford Mustang during what was originally earmarked as a Rookie Test Day.

Supercars announced an official parity review last week, apparently following a routine post-event Gen3 Technical Working Group meeting, before an engineering meeting was held among championship’s Motorsport department, DJR and Chevrolet homologation team Triple Eight Race Engineering on Monday.

CFD (computational fluid dynamics) work has also been ongoing in the background, and it is believed that the track activity is being used to generate ‘real-world’ feedback on possible changes to the Mustang’s aerodynamics.

Parity tensions reached boiling point during the most recent event of the season, the Betr Darwin Triple Crown, when the Camaro teams’ dominance continued with a sweep of the three race wins and eight possible podium finishes out of nine.

DJR CEO David Noble called for urgent action, his Tickford Racing counterpart Tim Edwards declared “There is something wrong,” and Grove Racing owner Stephen Grove claimed “There is a serious parity issue with the aero of the cars.”

That represents a change in focus after regular tweaks to the Ford engine map, which is common across the Mustang entries per Gen3 regulations, while the Chevrolet teams were forced into a small centre of gravity change prior to Event 3 of the season at Wanneroo Raceway.

Speedcafe understands that yaw has now been raised as an issue, although the magnitude of any disparity in that area is debated.

It is thought that any aero tweaks would be approved in time for the NTI Townsville 500, which takes place in just over a week from now (July 7-9).